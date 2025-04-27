Woman hangs daughter (6) ashamed of her disability

Online Reporter

Police in Hwange arrested Melody Mwiinde, 23, in connection with the murder of her six-year-old daughter.

The incident occurred on April 23, 2025, at Mujimba 9, Siabuwa.

According to police reports, Mwiinde allegedly hanged her daughter using an electrical cable from a tree branch and dumped the body in a disused hut.

During interrogation, Mwiinde reportedly confessed to the crime, citing ridicule from the community for keeping a disabled child who had been disowned by the father as her motivation.