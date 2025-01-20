Woman in court for attack on co-wife over husband

Lesley Chikudo, [email protected]

A 28-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo woman has appeared in court facing charges of assaulting her sister wife during a dispute over their husband.

Caroline Pindani was arraigned before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Mehluli Moyo, who remanded her out of custody to January 27.

The prosecutor, Mrs Ellen Matenga said the incident occurred on January 12 when Pindani visited her sister wife, Mrs Grace Sibanda, at her home.

“An argument arose between the two over their husband, leading to Pindani allegedly assaulting Mrs Sibanda,” said Mrs Matenga.

The court heard that Pindani allegedly punched Mrs Sibanda, leaving her with a bruised face and a blue eye.

In her defence, Pindani denied the allegations, claiming there was no physical assault but rather a misunderstanding.

“I never assaulted her. I went to her house to ask if our husband could accompany me to the hospital. I have twins, and one of them needed to go to a local hospital for physiotherapy. I needed his help with the other twin since I am still breastfeeding,” she said.

Pindani said while she was speaking with their husband, Mrs Sibanda came outside and intervened.

“When she held his hand, I also held his other hand. She then dragged him to her side while I tried to pull him to mine.

“It was during this struggle that she overpowered me. She is the one who assaulted me,” said Pindani.

Testifying in court, Mrs Sibanda refuted Pindani’s claims, insisting that she was the victim.

“She came to my house and started insulting me, accusing me of not allowing our husband to go with her to the hospital. I stood on the left side of our husband, but she began pulling him to her side.

“When I resisted, she slapped me and hit me with her fists, leaving me with bruises,” said Mrs Sibanda.