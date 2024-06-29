Woman in court for polygamy

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A WOMAN (40) from Mutare was fined by the Mutare Magistrates’ Court for getting married while she was already legally married to another man.

In statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), said Tambudzai Muwandi got married for the second time knowing that her first marriage still subsisted.

She got married to Jonathan Kisi and was issued with a marriage certificate on 8 2004 at Harare Magistrates’ Court. They later separated but the two did not cancel their marriage officially.

On 3 September 2005, she got married for the second time to Julius Tawanda Mukajami and was issued with a marriage certificate.

Muwandi was fined US$120 or 30 days imprisonment. The marriage certificate was referred to the Registrar General’s office for cancellation.