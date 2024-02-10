Woman killed by cellphone thief

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A TRAGIC incident led to the death of a woman after she was fatally stabbed by a thief who tried to snatch her cellphone.

In a statement, police said the murder of Norest Chimusoro occurred on Thursday at Harare Gardens.

Police appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect.

“Police in Harare are investigating a case of murder which occurred at Harare Gardens Park on 08/02/24 in which Norest Chimusoro died. An unknown male suspect allegedly tried to snatch a cellphone from the victim before he grabbed the victim’s hand and stabbed her indiscriminately with an unknown object. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.