Woman killed in hit and run

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

An unknown motorist allegedly killed a woman in a hit-and-run accident that occurred at the 175-kilometer peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road on Saturday.

The case is still under investigation and police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Taking to Twitter police said, “Police in Lupane are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident in which a woman died after being hit by an unknown motorist at the 175 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road on 05/08/23 at around 0715 hours. The motorist did not stop after the accident. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,’’ read the tweet.