Woman kills baby, stashes body under bed

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A 19-YEAR-OLD woman from Mabale in Hwange has been arrested for infanticide after she allegedly gave birth to a baby and hid it under a bed in her bedroom.

It is not clear if the baby was alive at birth, but health authorities that pronounced the baby dead two days later at St Patrick’s Hospital in Hwange said it was a girl and had normal weight.

Nokwenza Ngwekazi (19) of Dopota village, Mabale under Chief Dingane Nelukoba did not inform anyone about the birth on April 9.

She allegedly wrapped the baby with a pillow case and hid it under the bed and slept.

She instead told her mother’s younger sister Ms Sibusisiwe Ngwekazi the following morning that she had stomach pains and was bleeding from her privates.

The aunt who suspected she was having labour pains, rushed Ngwekazi to Lupote Clinic, where nurses examined her and observed that she was no longer pregnant.

The clinic transferred Ngwekazi to St Patrick’s Hospital because she was bleeding and she was immediately admitted.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the incident.

He said Ngwekazi gave birth to a baby girl while alone in her bedroom at night.

“On 10 April 2023 the accused persons told Ms Sibusisiwe Ngwekazi who is her mother’s younger sister that she was having stomach pains and was bleeding from her private part and was taken to Lupote Clinic,” said the police.

On Wednesday last week, Ngwekazi who was still admitted phoned her aunt who had just left the hospital after visiting her, that she had given birth to a baby at home and hit it under the bed.

Her aunt checked in the bedroom and recovered the body under the bed wrapped in a pillowcase.

The baby was taken to St Patrick’s Hospital where it was confirmed dead and conveyed to the mortuary awaiting postmortem.

A report was made to the police leading to Ngwekazi’s arrest.

She is expected to appear in court for infanticide once she is discharged. – @ncubeleon