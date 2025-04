Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

In a statement on X, police said on 6 July in Granary phase 2B, Miriam Nyamagore (31) allegedly struck Racheal Tekenede (72) with a hoe on the head following an argument over an undisclosed issue. The victim died on admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.