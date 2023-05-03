Woman kills new born baby

Lizzy Nekhoma, Chronicle Reporter

A 21-YEAR-OLD woman from Masvingo allegedly gave birth, killed the infant and dumped it into a Blair toilet.

Police arrested Tatenda Rwafa of Featherstone in Rwafa Village on 30 April.

‘’On 30/04/23, Police in Featherstone arrested Tatenda Rwafa (21) in connection with a case of infanticide which occurred on 21/04/23 at Rwafa Village. The suspect allegedly killed a newly born baby boy she had given birth to before dumping the body in a Blair toilet. Police retrieved the body from the toilet,’’ read a statement from the police.