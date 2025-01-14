Woman kills two daughters and tries to take her own life

Sheronrose [email protected]

A 25-YEAR-OLD woman from Triangle appeared before the Chiredzi Magistrates’ Court for throwing her two daughters aged 4 and 8 into a water canal where they drowned.

Blessing Chiromonye tried to commit suicide by jumping into the canal but survived.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 8 January Blessing Chiromonye threw her daughters into the main water canal in Triangle, resulting in their drowning and death.

“Chiromonye tried to commit suicide by jumping into the canal but was thrown out by the water. She went home and changed her wet clothes and tried to flee,” said the NPAZ.

The driver of a commuter omnibus she boarded was tipped about what had transpired and drove Chiromonye back home.

“A police report was made, leading to her arrest,” said the prosecuting authority .

“She was remanded in custody to the 23rd of January 2025.”