Woman loses house to destructive rains

Nokuthula Banda standing in front of her house that was damaged by heavy rains that fell in Bubi district last week.

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

A 46-YEAR-OLD Woman from Bubi district is appealing to members of the public for help in rebuilding her house that was destroyed by heavy rains that pounded the area last week.

The rains left Nokuthula Banda from Nortingdale in Inyathi homeless.

She has been accommodated by neighbours as she struggles to find her feet.

Not only did the destructive rains cost her a roof over her head, it also destroyed food reserves that could have served the family for the next three months.

The heavy rains also destroyed her household property, leaving the woman with no hope.

She said what pains her is that for the past six years, she has had to single-handedly fend for her two children. In 2007 her husband left for neighbouring South Africa and has never contacted her.

Despite trials and hardships, she managed to take her children to school and build a decent four-roomed house for the family.

Narrating her ordeal to Chronicle, Banda said the devil had worked overtime to multiply her sorrows.

“My life has been nothing but sorrowful ever since my husband went to South Africa, leaving me with two children. I however, picked myself up with the help of the community and started doing menial jobs to be able to put them in school. I managed to start building this house which was just destroyed as he left us with nothing, not even a hut,” said Banda.

“It was a struggle to get to this level but here I am homeless again since the heavy rains destroyed the house which took me years to build. I am now homeless with two children and living with neighbours which is not sustainable.”

Banda said she had no strength left to face life anymore following the recent events.

“I had a little oil, mealie-meal, and sugar for my school-going children to at least have some food during the day as we struggle to have decent meals. The rains washed away everything and now I have to live off handouts like before, I don’t know if I will manage.”

She said those willing to help can reach her on +263775548193.

“We need food, building materials, clothes, and above all I need something to do so that I continue to fend for these children. Our community has been supportive but I doubt they will be able to continue giving us handouts, I need something sustainable so that we can lead a normal life like other humans,” she added. — @thamamoe