Woman murdered in church

Peter Matika, Online Desk

Police in Beitbridge are investigating a suspected case of murder, where a woman was found dead in a church at the border town.

According to police the woman, who is in her 30s but has not been named was found dead in a prayer room at a church, where she had sought spiritual assistance.

“The ZRP is investigating a murder case where a 34-year-old woman was found dead in a prayer room at a church in Beitbridge on 08/03/23. The victim had visited the church to seek spiritual assistance,” wrote police on their Twitter page.

They said the woman’s body was referred to United Bulawayo Hospital for post-mortem.

“…and the results revealed that the victim died due to Cephalic contusion, Cranial Trauma and assault.”

In another case, police are investigating a murder case which occurred on 15/03/23 at Overspill Shopping Centre, where Taurai Murungweni (34) died after being assaulted by a mob after being accused of stealing a gas cylinder.