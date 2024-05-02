Woman nabbed with skin lightening creams and drugs

Online Reporter

A WOMAN from Hwange was caught with a consignment of pharmaceuticals that included skin lightening creams and lotions she wanted to sell without a licence.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said Sihle Ndompei Sibanda (41) was arraigned before the Hwange Magistrates’ Court facing charges of unauthorised possession of unregistered prescription medicines.

“On the 7th day of March 2024 detectives acting on a tip off approached the accused person at St Marys Business centre and introduced themselves before searching her bag. They found prescription medicines including oranavate gel, carolight cream, carolite oil, lofnac tablets, super apetito tablets (cyproheptadine), epiderm crème, epiderm lotion and Simfen tablets. The accused person was asked to produce documentation that allows her to be in possession of such medicines and she failed to do so. She was arrested and the recovered medicine had a street value of USD51,” read the statement.

The NPAZ said Sibanda was sentenced to pay a fine of USD200 and failure to pay will attract a three months prison stint.