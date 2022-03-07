Woman pours boiling oil on husband

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

A misunderstanding between a husband and wife in Matabeleland South’s Esigodini area took a violent turn after the 36-year-old woman “splashed” boiling cooking oil on her spouse.

This was one of three attempted murder cases recorded by police in Zimbabwe over three days.

Yvonne Muunganirwa splashed hot cooking oil on her husband Tapiwa Muunganirwa (43) at Mbalabala, Esigodini after a misunderstanding. In the second case, a man from Lupane, Matabeleland North axed another after the latter’s cattle strayed on the former’s fields. In the same province, in Nkayi, a man stabbed two other men with an okapi knife and empty bottle.

Posting on their Twitter page, police said Muunganirwa attacked her husband on Friday last week.

“The ZRP reiterates that members of the public must resolve their differences without the use of violence. On 04/03/22, ZRP Esigodini arrested Yvonne Muunganirwa (36) for attempted murder after she splashed hot cooking oil on her husband Tapiwa Muunganirwa (43) at Mbalabala Esigodini after a misunderstanding,” posted the police.

In Lupane, Jani Ngwenya was arrested for axing Faro Nyathi on the head.

“In another case, on 05/03/22, ZRP Lupane arrested Jani Ngwenya (51) for attempted murder after he attacked Faro Nyathi (56) with an axe twice on the head and once on the palm after a misunderstanding over cattle which had strayed into his field at Holomoka Village, Lupane.

In Nkayi police there are looking for Mashudu Nguluve in connection with a case of attempted murder in which he attacked Petros Munyai (27) and Lawrence Munyai (33) with an empty bottle and an okapi knife.

