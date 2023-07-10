Breaking News
Sweswe joins Sheasham FC

Sweswe joins Sheasham FC

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Woman raped at cemetery

10 Jul, 2023 - 17:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Woman raped at cemetery

The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

A WOMAN was dragged from a night club to a bush near Westpark Cemetery where she was raped and robbed.

 According to a police report, the incident occurred on July 8, 2023, at around midnight. The complainant was at a nightclub near Mpilo Hospital, drinking beer with her friends. She went outside to relieve herself at a nearby bush, and that’s when the accused person started throwing stones at her. He then grabbed her by the neck and threatened to stab her with a knife if she screamed.

The accused person dragged the complainant to a bushy area near West Park Cemetery, where he raped her once without protection and then searched her pockets, taking her Huawei Nova Y70 Plus cellphone, cash amounting to ZAR360-00, and her earrings before fleeing the scene.

The complainant made a police report the following morning, and the total value stolen was estimated to be US$300 and R360.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting