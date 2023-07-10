Woman raped at cemetery

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

A WOMAN was dragged from a night club to a bush near Westpark Cemetery where she was raped and robbed.

According to a police report, the incident occurred on July 8, 2023, at around midnight. The complainant was at a nightclub near Mpilo Hospital, drinking beer with her friends. She went outside to relieve herself at a nearby bush, and that’s when the accused person started throwing stones at her. He then grabbed her by the neck and threatened to stab her with a knife if she screamed.

The accused person dragged the complainant to a bushy area near West Park Cemetery, where he raped her once without protection and then searched her pockets, taking her Huawei Nova Y70 Plus cellphone, cash amounting to ZAR360-00, and her earrings before fleeing the scene.

The complainant made a police report the following morning, and the total value stolen was estimated to be US$300 and R360.