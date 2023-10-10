Woman raped in machete gang armed robbery

Midlands Bureau

A GWERU woman was allegedly raped by one of five robbers who had broken into her house before they drove away with her vehicle, cash, clothes and two laptops.

The total value stolen is yet to be ascertained.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which happened on Saturday around 1:30AM at a house in Ridgemont suburb.

“We confirm a rape and robbery case in which a Gweru woman was raped by one of five robbers who had broken into her house. The incident occurred on October 7 at around 1:30 AM in Ridgemont residential suburb in Gweru,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the five unknown robbers broke into the house armed with a machete and knives.

He said the robbers assaulted two occupants who were sleeping in the house in different rooms using a machete while demanding money.

“They went on to ransack the house and stole an unknown amount of cash, various clothes, two cell phones, two laptops and the house keys. While the robbery was in progress one of the robbers raped one of the two complainantS in one of the rooms after threatening to kill her before they drove away IN the complainant’s Toyota Alex motor vehicle,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said a manhunt for the suspects is underway