Woman remanded in custody for abusing step children

Sheronrose Mugombi,[email protected]

A WOMAN (29) from Bulawayo appeared before the Western Commonage Magistrates’ Court facing charges of abusing step children.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), said on 11 June the accused person assaulted her step-son (5) and step-daughter (3) all over their bodies using an unidentified object. The second complainant sustained bruises on the neck and body as well as a broken hand. She is admitted at a local hospital.

“The complainants were taken away from the accused person by their father, before a police report was made. The accused person was remanded in custody to 4 July,” said the NPAZ