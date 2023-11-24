Woman rescues baby from jaws of a baboon

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

A WOMAN from West Nicholson in Gwanda District rescued her 18-month-old son from the grips of a baboon that was mauling him while dragging him away into a bush.

Although baboons rarely attack human beings, with large teeth, sharp claws and amazing agility, they can be a terrifying prospect when they confront people.

Tales, however, abound of how baboons may be disrespectful towards women and children and sometimes go as far as assaulting them in human-animal conflicts as the animals seek food in crop fields.

Ms Petronella Moyo (22), threw caution to the wind and with little regard for her safety, went after a full-grown male baboon that had snatched her baby.

The animal sank its teeth into the baby twice and left him badly bruised after dragging him on the ground for about 50 metres last Thursday.

The boy is admitted to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where he is receiving treatment and has been vaccinated against rabies.

Recounting her ordeal to the Chronicle, Ms Moyo said her child’s ear-splitting scream as the animal attacked him, froze her blood.

She said maternal instinct kicked in and propelled her to chase after the animal that was dragging the baby on the ground, scrapping his skin off.

“Some baboons came to our area in the morning and the neighbours made some efforts to chase them away. I was in my bedroom and my son was in the sitting room. I heard my son crying and when I checked on him I saw a baboon holding him by the leg and fleeing.

“Without thinking I pursued the baboon and at the same time I was screaming to scare it. It was dragging my son on the ground along the way and he was crying and screaming in pain. As I closed in, after a distance of about 50 metres the baboon dropped my son on the ground and it fled.

“My son was seriously injured as the baboon bit him twice and he also sustained bruises from being dragged on the ground,” she said.

Ms Moyo said witnessing the baboon brutalising her son terrified her.

“The animal was very violent. I feared that it would tear my child into pieces. However, I was determined to save him at all costs,” she said.

Ms Moyo recounted the overwhelming despair she felt as her son was admitted and doctors appeared to think his injuries were extreme.

“He got stitches to bring together open wounds and nurses clean up the injuries every day and dress them. His condition has greatly improved and he is no longer in great pain,” she said.

Baboons, Ms Moyo said, are a menace in the area and they usually cause havoc and damage property.

A resident from Gwanda Town, Mrs Angela Dube said a baboon once snatched her baby while he was playing and threw her down shortly afterwards. She said it no longer feels safe to leave her children unattended while playing.

Speaking during an interaction with Ms Moyo during her visit to the Gwanda Provincial Hospital, Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu said the problem of baboons requires immediate attention as it is life-threatening.

Residents of Gwanda Town and surrounding areas have been forced to live with baboons which have become a real menace to them. Of late the situation has escalated as the population of the baboons seems to have increased. The animals have caused severe damage to property.

Residents are forced to always be a step ahead of the baboons who are very calculative and constantly display traits of humans such as opening doors and taps and leaving water running. They have failed to run income-generating projects such as orchards, poultry and gardens. The baboons are also a menace in institutions such as the Gwanda Provincial Hospital, St Christopher’s Primary School, Mount Cazalet Primary School and Joshua Mqabuko Polytechnic College.

They reportedly started flocking to the area around 2007.

As part of measures to contain the baboon menace officers from Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority have resorted to capturing the baboons in cages but that solution has not been effective. Residents have continuously called for a lasting solution.

The Gwanda Municipality has also continued to engage ZimParks over the matter.–@DubeMatutu