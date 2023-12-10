Woman sentenced to 9 months in prison for beating hubby’s ‘girlfriend’

Peter Matuka, Chronicle Correspondent

A 19-year-old woman from Tinde area has been arrested for assault and malicious damage to property after she beat up a fellow villager for allegedly spreading rumours about her and having an affair with her husband.

Debra Munsaka was found guilty when she appeared before Hwange Magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Yolanda Kabasa.

The magistrate sentenced her to six months for assault and three months for malicious damage to property.

The six months were wholly suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour and one month was suspended from the assault charge while the remaining two months were suspended on condition that she restitutes Moyo the sum of $250 000 before January 9 for damages caused.

On November 29 Munsaka armed herself with a kitchen knife and proceeded the complainant, Ms Ntombebandla Moyo’s home in Susumbe Village.

She did not find her.

The following day Munsaka met Ms Moyo at Tinde dip-tank on her way to a soccer tournament and confronted her.

Munsaka accused Ms Moyo of having an affair with her husband.

Munsaka assaulted Ms Moyo all over the body and several times with a stick.

In the process Munsaka smashed Ms Moyo’s handset.

A passerby intervened and stopped the fight.

A report as made to the police leading to Munsaka’s arrest