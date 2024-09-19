Woman Sentenced to Community Service for Assault

By Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

A 37-year-old woman from Bulawayo’s Entumbane suburb, Priscilla Dlakama, was today sentenced to effectively serve 315 hours of community service after being convicted of assaulting her neighbor, Mrs. Tendai Mushure.

Dlakama appeared before West Commonage Magistrate Ms. Sibonginkosi Mnkandla on charges of attempted murder. The court found that the complainant had exaggerated the claims, as Dlakama never intended to cause death or use a knife to stab her as she had reported.

The incident occurred on March 30 this year, when the two women fought after the complainant reprimanded the accused’s children in a manner the accused disapproved of. The accused went to the complainant’s house with her sister Abbie Dlakama after previously shouting at the complainant, stating she didn’t want her reprimanding her children. During the confrontation, she also insulted the complainant, calling her a dog and claiming she was smelling blood, while threatening to kill her.

When they arrived at the complainant’s house, the accused’s sister knocked on the door. Upon opening, the accused aggressively advanced towards the complainant, leading to a physical altercation. The complainant sustained a scar on the back of her head, which was initially reported as a knife wound inflicted by the accused. However, the state refuted this claim, asserting that the scar was actually caused by falling on stones when the accused pushed her during the fight as the accused had stated to the court.

The accused was initially sentenced to 12 months in prison, but 3 months were suspended on the condition of future good behavior. The remaining 9 months were suspended on the condition that she will perform 315 hours of community service.