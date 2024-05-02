Woman stabbed by another during bar brawl in Lupane

Online Reporter

A WOMAN from Lupane, Matabeleland North Province who stabbed another with a knife during a brawl at Wise Waters bar in the business centre, has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)n said Sisasenkosi Ncube (27) of Lupane was arraigned before the Lupane Magistrates’ Court facing charges of assault.

“It was the State’s case that on the 24th of November 2023 at about 0000 hours the accused person had a misunderstanding with the complainant Thembelihle Ncube when they were drinking been at Wise Waters bar at Lupane business centre. She stabbed the complainant on the right shoulder with a knife before fleeing from the scene. The matter was reported to the police leading to the accused person’s arrest,” read the statement.

The NPAZ said Ncube was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment of which 10 months were suspended for 5 years.

The remaining 20 months were suspended on the condition that the accused person completes 700 hours of community service.