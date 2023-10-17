Woman stabbed to death for refraining suspect from burning her house

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A man is on the run for killing a woman on Sunday at Village 3, Portlet farm; Chinhoyi.

The suspect, Criswell Makuvatsine Musiiwa allegedly burnt the victim’s (Rachel Ncube, 42) houses before stabbing her in the chest with a knife after she had tried to refrain him from torching the houses.

Police appealed for any information that may lead to the suspect’s arrest as he fled from the scene after committing the crime.

“Police in Chinhoyi are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Criswell Makuvatsine Musiiwa who is being sought in connection with a case of murder that occurred in Village 3, Portlet farm, Chinhoyi on 15/10/23 in which Rachael Ncube (42) died.”

“The suspect allegedly burnt the victim’s houses before stabbing the victim in the chest with a knife after she had tried to refrain him from torching the houses. The suspect fled from the scene after committing the offense. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.

