Woman stabs ex-hubby in custody dispute

A 24-YEAR-OLD woman from Bulawayo’s New Lobengula Suburb was sentenced to 6 weeks of community service for stabbing her ex-husband during a dispute over child custody.

Blessings Sibanda allegedly committed the offence while drunk.

The magistrate, Mr Mehluli Moyo, initially sentenced Sibanda to 15 months of community service but suspended 13 months, considering that Sibanda is a first-time offender.

She will serve her sentence at Mawaba Primary School.

According to the court proceedings, it was revealed that the complainant has been the sole custodian of the children since the divorce.

The prosecutor, Ms Metelia Moyo, said Sibanda is Mr Simba Muchara (29)’s ex-wife and they live in the same neighbourhood.

“It is reported that on July 15 this year around midnight, the accused met the complainant, who was coming from a local sports bar, and asked to see the kids whom the complainant resides with at his residence,” Ms Moyo said.

Mr Muchara, the court heard, told Sibanda to return the following day to see her children, as it was already late.

Sibanda would have none of it and stabbed him.

“This did not sit well with the accused, and along a footpath in New Lobengula, the accused took a broken bottle and stabbed the complainant twice on the left and right side of the neck, thrice on the back of his right knee, and proceeded to hit him with a stone on his right wrist,” she said.

Residents rushed Mr Muchara to hospital.