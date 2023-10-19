Woman still missing after 6 days after being kidnapped for ‘husband’s crime’

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A WOMAN was kidnapped by five suspects who allegedly accused her husband of stealing a cellphone belonging to one of them.

In a statement on X (Twitter), police said Chipo Agushoto (25) was abducted by Estha Nekate (47), Gurai Mahacha (50), Munashe Makechemu (23), Edwin Makawa (27) and Edwin Mate.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on 13 October 2023 when the victim was assaulted by the suspects as she was asleep.

Police have appealed for information, an action that may lead to the arrest of the suspects and the locating of Agushoto.

“Police in Harare are appealing for information that may assist in locating Chipo Agushoto (25) of Phase 2, Eastview who was allegedly abducted by Estha Nekate (47), Gurai Mahacha (50), Munashe Makechemu (23), Edwin Makawa (27) and Edwin Mate on 13/10/23 at around 2300 hours.”

“The suspects allegedly assaulted the victim who was asleep in a room while accusing her husband of stealing a cell phone belonging to one of the suspects. The victim was taken to an unknown destination. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.