Woman sues thieving son over US$200- magistrate dubs him “professional liar”

Trish Mukwazo – [email protected]

A 32-YEAR-OLD Cowdray Park man has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment after stealing US$200 from his mother, which he was meant to channel towards servicing her vehicle.

Dumisane Msipa will , however serve 420 hour of community service after Bulawayo regional magistrate Mrs Dambudzo Malunga, suspended six months on condition that he doesn’t commit a crime of similar nature within the next five years.

She further suspended the remaining 12 months on condition that Msipa performs 420 hours of community service at Cowdray Park ZRP.

During sentencing the magistrate noted that Msipa showed no remorse for his actions but proved to be a ‘professional liar.’

“The offender converted the victim’s property for his own use. He is thus found guilty,” said Mrs Malunga.

The prosecutor Mr Owen Mugari, sometime last month, Ms Mejury Chitemese, his mother entrusted Msipa with her Honda Fit vehicle, and gave him US$200 for servicing it.

The court heard that Msipa betrayed the trust and diverted the funds to his own use.

In mitigation, Msipa said he was a first time offender and a bread winner who did not waste the courts time in trial.