 Woman throws new-born baby into dip tank

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A WOMAN is awaiting sentence on 8 March 2024, after she threw her new-born baby boy into a dip tank.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the incident occurred on 27 February 2024.

Irene Chisora secretly gave birth under a tree in Darwendale, Zvimba, and lied to her husband that she had a miscarriage.

The body of the baby was found floating in the dip tank on 3 March 2024.

“Irene Chisora appeared in court before the Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court on allegations of concealing a child.”

“She was found guilty and will be sentenced on the 8th of March, 2024,” reads the statement.