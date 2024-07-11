Woman trafficks brother’s daughter into prostitution in South Africa

Ziphoezinhle Ndlovu – [email protected]

A WOMAN who allegedly trafficked her brother’s 16-year-old daughter into prostitution in South Africa has been arrested.

The woman (44) and her accomplice aged 23 who both cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim were arraigned before the Rusape Magistrates’ Court on allegations of trafficking.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecution of Zimbabwe said sometime in June 2023 the woman invited the girl to her home where she told her that she had found a job for her in South Africa.

She took pictures of the minor and stopped her from informing her parents about the developments, saying she would do it herself.

The woman arranged for the girl to meet the 23-year-old man who facilitated her travelling to South Africa.

“She was told to wait for a man who was going to be the one receiving her upon arrival in Durban, South Africa. After that, she learned that man was going to be her husband this being a command from her aunt. The South African man raped the girl the same night before she escaped from his home the following morning.

“The complainant was stranded in South Africa until she met a Good Samaritan in June 2024 who helped her return to Zimbabwe. After that, she informed her parents about everything. A police report was then filed leading to the culprits’ arrest. The accused persons were remanded out of custody and will appear in court on 8 August 2024,” read the statement