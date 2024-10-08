Woman with disability appeals for donations to pay for housing stand

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

VICTORIA Falls City Council has allocated housing stands to home seekers including people with disabilities who have commended the local authority for the gesture.

However, some of those with disability have expressed concern on the short period for payment of deposits for the stands and are appealing to the corporate world and well-wishers to help them pay so that they don’t lose the housing stands.

The council called for applications from home seekers and received close to 10 000 responses, after which vetting was done.

In 2018, the city’s housing backlog was 15 000 and indications are that the number could have ballooned to 20 000.

Victoria Falls attained city status in 2019 and since then the demand for housing has been on the increase.

This is against the national housing backlog of more than 1,2 million.

Close to 400 housing stands were allocated in the Kazungula Housing Scheme whose approach is the “beneficiary pays model.”

Beneficiaries, who are on the waiting list, were expected to pay a US$3 000 deposit for high-density and US$5 000 for medium-density stands by 30 September and failure to which one has to clear in full after 60 days which is 23 October.

One of the beneficiaries Ms Senzeni Precious Ndlovu (39), born with ostrogenesis impefecto brittle bones, a condition where one’s bones will be soft, is appealing for help to pay US$4 000 before the end of October or risk losing her stand.

Born on March 15, 1985 with both legs twisted to the back with no heels, Ms Ndlovu said she had lived all her life on a wheelchair but has refused to let the disability limit her dreams academically and socially.

Now she is determined not to lose the housing stand so that she has a roof of her own over her head.

“My community work and advocacy for people with disability has earned me recognition from the council who have offered me land for housing. However, I need to secure this opportunity by paying a deposit which was US$3 000 but now has increased to US$4 000 after I missed deadline last month. The land will be repossessed if no payment is done.

“The total cost of the stand is US$9 000 and I am seeking donations of any amount to help me secure this land and create a safe space for myself and other children who face similar challenges. Your support will be invaluable in helping me make a difference in my community,” said Ms Ndlovu.

She has volunteered for various non-profit making organisations in Victoria Falls where she is using her knowledge and expertise in various fields.

Although without a professional tertiary education qualification, Ms Ndlovu holds various certificates from Jairos Jiri and KGVI in Bulawayo.

Her dream is to enrol for a university degree.

Ms Ndlovu said those willing to help her cash pay directly to the council or send to her bank account or phone number 0776436868 and forward proof of payment for receipting.

“Those who would want to pay directly to the council can send proof so that I go and get a receipt. I am grateful to the council for considering me and others in the housing stands and allowing us to pay in instalments. We are thankful that this time they considered us people with disability hence I want to thank the council for this life-changing opportunity. We are trying our best to get the money hence I pray to get well-wishers who can help me so that I don’t lose the stand,” said Ms Ndlovu.

The council said offer letters will only be drawn after beneficiaries meet the relevant requirements.

“Failure to pay full deposit amount indicated within 60 working days from date of issue of this voucher will lead to the offer being automatically withdrawn from yourself and another applicant from council waiting list considered,” said the council to beneficiaries.

The Kazungula Housing Scheme will be financed through the beneficiary pay model, where home seekers will pay deposits which the council will use to service the stands.

— @ncubeleon