Woman writes inspirational book following son’s death

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

WHEN shattered and Shaken, one needs God’s strength, sovereignty and his supremacy to remain steadfast.

These are the words from prominent public relations, media and communications strategist Ms Marjorie Fadziso Mutemererwa whose inaugural book titled 7S that she penned in honour of her late son is out.

The 84-page book which reveals the thorny road she went through in order to overcome grief following the untimely death of her only son, is being sold at Worldwide Bookshop at Celebration centre while it will soon be available on Amazon.

Tragedy struck on February 3, 2011 when her only son, Richard Kevin Rugube who was a pupil at St George’s College was electrocuted at his father’s house while taking a shower to go to school.

A year later, Ms Mutemererwa started the RKR and MFM Foundation Trust at the same school in honour of her son who was a member of the wildlife club at St George’s College.

To date the foundation has planted dozens of trees at the school and other surrounding areas.

Ms Mutemererwa said the foundation and book are her twin comforters.

“Now that it’s out after eight years of trying to write, I feel so much peace. There is a certain peace that I am feeling,” said Ms Mutemererwa.

“The foundation was the first step I took to honour my only son after his electrocution. I set up the foundation a year after his passing on and is about wildlife, nature and environment and partners some organisations and it has planted lots of trees around,” she said.

Ms Mutemererwa said the foundation targets schools and the less privileged in society.

“He was into wildlife, nature and the environment and so the foundation has planted an orchard of 26 lemon trees at St Joseph’s Boys house and has also planted indigenous trees at the school and others at Monavale wetlands.

“The foundation enables me to reach out to vulnerable communities and support. It is a twin and links with the book and these are two channels that I have used and am still using to walk this grief and healing journey,” said Ms Mutemererwa.

For her, 7S stands for Shattered, Shaken, Still, Standing, God’s Strength, God’s Sovereignty and God’s Supremacy.

The book details pen how she overcame the grief and pain as she went through tough times, reminiscing everything about her son, and the emotional, physical, psychological, spiritual, mental, physiological and health stages she went through.

The book is also about trying to raise awareness to family and friends to go easy on grieving families, especially mothers.

Ms Mutemererwa said she was grateful to people that had walked her journey of grief with her and enabled her to understand and appreciate support.

She said grief, loss, sadness and pain is not an overnight journey and she plans to write more books.

[email protected]