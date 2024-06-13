Woman’s hobby turns into thriving flower business

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

MISS Bethande Dube, a Bulawayo-based horticulturist, has transformed her hobby of growing potted plants into a promising business venture.

With a half-acre of land in Trenance suburb, the 33-year-old now cultivates a range of heat-resistant flowers that include zinnias, celosia, dahlias and sunflowers.

Miss Dube initially ventured into flower gardening after researching the subject, noticing the lack of local suppliers in Bulawayo, and exploring the possibilities of what could grow well in the region’s temperatures.

“I’ve always been into agriculture. After doing potted crops for a long time, I started researching flower gardening. There are a few people, if any, who are into this form of horticulture because of the temperatures in this region. It was after I did my research that I discovered there are some flowers I can actually grow this side,” said Miss Dube.

Miss Dube said zinnias, celosia, dahlias and sunflowers are ideal for Bulawayo weather as they grow well even in hot weather conditions.

She said planting is done between August and September, and the flowers would be ready for harvesting a month later.

Miss Dube is currently on a mission to introduce her products into the market, even amid initial reluctance from some consumers due to their existing suppliers.

“I have already started introducing the product on the market and so far people have been a bit reluctant. I think maybe it’s because it’s a new product and they are scared to change from their old suppliers,” said Miss Dube.