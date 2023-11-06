Women arrested for peddling dangerous drugs

Vululwazi Nkala, [email protected]

TWO women from Old Pumula in Bulawayo were arrested for unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

In a statement Bulawayo police spokeperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said Nokuthaba Sibanda (31) and Lindiwe Mhlanga (25) were arrested for possessing Meth-cathinone with a street value of $36.

Methcathinone is a psychostimulant drug, which causes acute behavioural effects like euphoria, agitation, anxiety, and hallucinations.

It is a white or off-white crystalline powder, most commonly snorted, although it can be taken orally by mixing it with a beverage or diluted in water and it can be injected intravenously.

“On the 4th November 2023 detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics Bulawayo received information to the effect that the accused persons were in possession of dangerous drugs at Pumula Shops, Bulawayo. Acting on the information the detectives proceeded to the said place and they first located Nokuthaba Sibanda,” said Insp Ncube.

He said a body search was done and methcathinone was found in her overall hip pocket, while another sachet was found within her body.

“The recovered meth-cathinone weighed 1 gramme with a street value of US$6. The detectives again proceeded to Lindiwe Mhlanga’s place and located her, body search was done and a big transparent sachet packed with 6 small sachets containing meth-cathinone was recovered hidden in her bra. The accused person was subsequently arrested. The recovered meth-cathinone weighed 3 grammes with a street value of US$30,” said the provincial police spokesperson.

Insp Ncube thanked the public for supporting the police and providing tips that lead to the arrest of criminals.

“It is important that as the community of Bulawayo we fight the scourge of drug abuse and illegal cultivation and selling of dangerous drugs by reporting any persons that are illegally dealing in dangerous drugs to the police,” he said.

