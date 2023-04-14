Women arrested with “bronco” at border

Online Reporter

POLICE in Beitbridge have arrested two women for possessing unregistered medicines.

According to tweet on the official police handle, Sinothile Moyo (31) and Pomuri Nezungai (40) were arrested at Beitbridge Border Post on 8 April.

“Police recovered two boxes of 50×100 ml broncleer cough syrup from the suspects,” read the tweet.

Broncleer, also known informally as Bronco, is a prescription cough syrup that contains a combination of alcohol and codeine.

While codeine is usually thought of as a pain medication, it is also an effective treatment for coughs.

However, just like with any medication that includes codeine, Broncleer has a number of different negative side effects.

This usually happens when Broncleer is misused in any way because misuse can occur quickly, leading to addiction.

These effects can include drowsiness, dry mouth, confusion, nausea, constipation, poor coordination, weakness, dizziness and lowered blood pressure.

When taken too frequently or in high doses, these side effects are even more serious. The most serious side effect of codeine abuse is slowed or stopped breathing.

Without immediate treatment, a codeine overdose can lead to death. You are at an even higher risk of experiencing an overdose if you mix Broncleer with alcohol.

The country has declared war on drug and substance abuse, mainly targeting supply chains.

Addressing thousands of youths drawn from the southern region during the Economic Development Conference towards a drug-free nation for the attainment of Vision 2030 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo on 12 April, President Mnangagwa said all arms of Government will continue to expunge every point along the supply chain to deal with the source and destination points of illicit drugs and substances.

President Mnangagwa said harmful drugs and substances will not be allowed to proliferate in Zimbabwe with Government having scaled up the fight against the scourge.

