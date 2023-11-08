Women, elderly more vulnerable to cybercrime

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

WOMEN engaged in online dating platforms and the elderly constitute a majority of citizens who are scammed in cyberspace while interns and graduates collaborate with criminals to rob companies through manipulating digital platforms.

Police revealed this on Monday during a Ministry of Information Communication Technologies (ICTs), Postal and Courier Services’ cyber-security awareness public lecture held at Solusi University in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South.

ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister, Dr Tatenda Mavetera, who was represented by cyber security director, Mr Tapiwa Gumindoga, was the guest speaker.

Services providers including NetOne participated in the public lecture whose aim was to conscientise citizens on cyber security risks.

In his presentation, police criminal investigations department, Officer Commanding Commercial Crimes Southern region, Superintendent Alford Nyasha, said cyber criminals target individuals who always want to make fast cash as in the case of the E-creator Ponzi scheme where citizens lost over US$1 million. The case is before the courts. Supt Nyasha said 75 percent of cybercrimes are a product of inside jobs.

“We have had an exponential increase in terms of online scams. I think you all read about the E-Creator scam, which we are currently investigating as the ZRP. These are issues that we should be talking about,” he said.

“We have seen a lot of these banking scams. One thing that you need to understand, whenever these crimes happen, they could be an insider element. Someone within an institution is giving information to criminals,” said Supt Nyasha.

“So, three quarters of the cybercrimes that we investigate, they would be an insider threat. Someone who provided information from the bank where someone would call and say money has been deposited in the bank, please create the one-time password. A lot of pensioners have fallen trap to that kind of scam.”

The senior police officer said some cyber criminals also target women who are involved in online dating. After duping women in online spaces, the criminals blackmail them resulting in some of them not reporting cases.

“If you look at some of the cases that we are receiving from the other gender, women, it is quite disappointing. There is what we call romance scam as a form of cybercrime typology,” he said.

“You meet a handsome guy who proposes to you and promises you heaven on earth. One of the cases that I handled is of a Bulawayo woman who dated a man who even attended her father’s birthday.

“The lady wanted to buy a Mercedes Benz but used the guy’s name and particulars to import the car,” said Supt Nyasha.

“But after the car was imported, it was taken to Harare and when the woman demanded her money, she was threatened that he would post her pictures and videos online to a church group, to social media, Facebook, Twitter (now X),” he said.

“So, a lot is actually happening and there is also sextortion, which is another typology of cybercrime.”

Supt Nyasha said while they were dealing with such cases on a daily basis some of the victims are not coming forward to report fearing for reputational damage.

He said organisations are not spared when it comes to cyber-attacks with criminals taking advantage of interns and are recording increasing cases involving college and university graduates.

Supt Nyasha said there is also a lot of scholarship related cybercrimes being recorded.

“We have scholarships scams, students are made to pay the money for non-existing scholarships. Recently, for the last month, we have been receiving a lot of certificate of sponsorship cases, because those who want to leave the country. All those form part of cybercrimes,” Supt Nyasha.

“We have problems with students who are graduating from universities. That is the trend that we are seeing, we know Solusi students are good and are going to behave but for those institutions that we have profiled we have seen that they are a problem.”

The senior police officer said organisations should be careful on who they employ, especially in their ICT departments.

“Institutions are taking students on attachment and they are attaching them to the IT department, and when they leave, they have all the information about your company, so food for thought,” he said.

“I’m not saying you should not attach them but assess them. Have a track record of their activities.”

Supt Nyasha said the public should be cognisant that cyber criminals can come from any part of the world as cybercrimes are borderless. He discouraged the public from always posting on social media their whereabouts saying it makes them easy targets for abuse.

Earlier in her speech, Minister Mavetera said there has been a tremendous growth in the use of ICTs in the country in the past decade. She said online spaces have revolutionised communication and education in the country.

The minister said while ICTs have had positive impact in the society, the negative impact of technologies cannot be overlooked.

“On social media, children are exposing themselves by posting their personal IDs, emotions, location, and images on social networking platforms. All this information could be taken advantage of by unscrupulous people who are targeting these young children,” she said.

“Unknowingly, children can become the target and victims of pornography, kidnapping, rape, deception, drug mules, or even child trafficking by adult predators or cyber criminals.”

Minister Mavetera said the Government must protect children from online abuse and to effectively deal with the cybercrimes there is a need for collaboration with other stakeholders. — @nqotshili