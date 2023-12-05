Women embrace individuality at Doek and Jeans

Natasha Mutsiba,[email protected]

WOMEN from all walks of life gathered at the Hillside Dams Conservancy in Bulawayo on Saturday for the Doek and Jeans event, where they celebrated their individuality and enjoyed a safe and inclusive space. The attendees were seen dancing and having a good time, showing off their unique personalities and enjoying the freedom of being themselves.

Many said that they found more joy and fulfilment when they were alone, away from the pressures and expectations of society. One attendee, Mitchelle Sibanda, boldly stated: “As women, we thoroughly enjoy going out alone and having the best time of our lives without having to depend on men. These women-only events have been a game-changer for us.

“They provide an opportunity for us to share ideas, bond, and truly enjoy each other’s company.”

The sentiment was echoed by several other attendees, who emphasised the importance of such events in fostering a sense of community and empowerment among women. They praised the event organisers for creating a platform where they could freely express themselves, connect with like-minded individuals, and build lasting friendships.

These women-only events are more than just entertainment. They provide a crucial support system, offering a space for women to discuss various issues, exchange experiences, and seek advice from one another. The sense of understanding that emerges from these gatherings is invaluable, providing a much-needed respite from the challenges faced in their daily lives.

As the event drew to a close, the Hillside Dams Conservancy was filled with a sense of unity and empowerment. The ladies left the event with a renewed sense of self-worth, inspired by the connections they had made and the memories they had created.

Encouraged by the overwhelmingly positive response, the organisers of the Doek and Jeans event have expressed their commitment to hosting more of these empowering gatherings in the future.

“We are committed to continue bringing you the Doek and Jeans experience that you know and love. We want you to have the best time of your lives, and we will not rest until you are satisfied,” Thabani Madhlayo told attendees.

Meanwhile, a similar event, Doek and Slay, organised by Anesu Rwanga and his team from Harare is set to host its second edition in Bulawayo at Queens Sports Club grounds on December 23. Also, to ensure that men do not feel left out, organisers of the Doek & Jean event have organised a men’s outing at the Hillside Dams Conservancy this Saturday. – @TashaMutsiba