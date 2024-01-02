Women found dead as 2 000 people celebrate New Year: Police appeal for calm while investigations unfold

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Writer

POLICE found three women lying within the vicinity of a bar of which two were pronounced dead during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The incident occurred on Monday around 12:10 am at Kasi Kasi Bar in Tafara, Harare.

About 2 000 people were celebrating New Year around the bar and police were called in to clear a traffic jam when the women were found.

In a statement on X, the National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “At about 3 am, an informant alerted the Police that the road leading to Kamunhu Shopping Centre and Tafara suburb was completely blocked by a crowd of nearly 2 000 people and haphazardly parked vehicles.

He said police tried to control the situation with difficulty due to poor lighting and when the three women were found unconscious, they were rushed to Parirenyatwa Hospital where two were pronounced dead.

“The police caution the public and media against rushing to conclusions as investigations unfold as they await post-mortem results from Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on the cause of death of the victims,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.