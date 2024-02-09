Women hailed for economic development
Online Reporter
MINISTER of Local Government and Public Works commissioned the Umguza Rural District Council’s Horticulture project on Friday afternoon.
The massive project is meant to boost productivity and promote agricultural exports.
Minister Chitando hailed the role being played by women in economic development.
-
Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has gazetted Citizens Coalition for Change Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu as one of the names nominated to fill vacancies in the Senate under Matabeleland North province. Other candidates nominated to fill vacancies in the Senate include Kucaca Phulu, Lilian Mlilo, Linda Sibanda and Collet […]
-
Online Reporter MINISTER of Local Government and Public Works Winston Chitando commissioned the Arts and Craft Centre in Bulawayo on Friday. The project, supported by Gender Links, is part of the Promoting Gender Inclusive Local Economic Development Programme. Minister Chitando hailed the project saying its success will promote exports and boost forex […]
-
Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter ZIMBABWE Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe has signed for Turkish Football side Konyaspor. Hadebe became a free agent in December 2023 after his departure from the MLS side Houston Dynamo. The Warriors Vice captain posted on his social media pages with him in the footbal;l team’s uniform with the caption: “Grateful.”
