Women in Matabeleland South celebrate empowerment through the Esteemed Business Women Network

Sikhulekelani Moyo – [email protected]

WOMEN in Matabeleland South have commended the Esteemed Business Women networking platform, which was established to empower women in business. The platform has helped them improve their livelihoods and support their communities.

Esteemed Business Women is a brainchild of Sipho Mazibuko, and it aims to capacitate women-led businesses by providing a platform for networking, marketing linkages, and connecting them with relevant service providers.

According to Glown Moyo, the senior coordinator for Esteemed Business Women in Matabeleland South, the platform has empowered women by encouraging them to venture into diverse businesses using their skills. It has also helped them exhibit their products in different forums and embrace digital marketing through social media.

“This platform has helped us as ladies by encouraging us to do different businesses using our hands. Through Esteemed Business Women, we have managed to exhibit our businesses in different places and it has upgraded and improved our skills at the same time embracing innovation,” said Ms. Moyo.

The platform has also enabled women in the region to venture into projects such as poultry farming, which has provided them with income to support their families and communities. Recently, Esteemed Business Women received a donation of day-old chicks from Hamara, which were distributed in Matabeleland South and Bulawayo.

Mazibuko, the founder of Esteemed Business Women, said the initiative has made a remarkable stride in empowering women, and they have secured sponsors to train them on various products, including fascinators, which have become the group’s identity piece.

Furthermore, Esteemed Business Women has been invited to exhibit at the upcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit, where they will showcase their recycled and reused products.

Mazibuko also said she is launching Esteemed Business Owners for people living with disabilities, as she believes they face a lot of stigmatization and need to be empowered to grow their businesses and improve their livelihoods.

The women of Matabeleland South have expressed their gratitude for the Esteemed Business Women network, which has not only improved their economic standing but also strengthened their sense of community and empowerment.

@SikhulekelaniM1