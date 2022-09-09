Women jailed for assaulting husband with burning log

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A Silobela woman, who was in the habit of beating up her husband, has been slapped with a two-and-half-year jail sentence for assaulting her husband with a burning log.

Early this year, Shamiso Nkiwane (31) of Village Ndlovu, Newline under Chief Malisa in Silobela reportedly beat up her husband with a log as she accused him of cheating.

Constantine Mugwagwa (41) fell unconscious and had to be rushed to Silobela Hospital where he recovered.

Nkiwane was arrested and appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate Cheryl Tembo facing physical abuse charges (as read under Domestic Violence Act Chapter 5:16).

She was sentenced to an effective six months jail term.

Nkiwane will however spend two and half years in prison after it was discovered she had a previous conviction for a similar offense which had been set aside on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecuting, Ms Chipo Hungwe told the court that on 13 January this year around 7AM, Mugwagwa and Nkiwane had a misunderstanding.

“The accused person was accusing the complainant of infidelity and this resulted in the two exchanging harsh words,” the court head.

Nkiwane then picked up a burning log from the fire and struck the complainant with it several times on the head and back until he fell unconscious.

Mugwagwa’s nephew rushed with him to Silobela Hospital where he was admitted, treated and recovered.

A police report was made leading to the arrest of Nkiwane.