Woman jailed for killing Hubby

A 42-YEAR-OLD woman from Kezi was convicted and sentenced 10 years for killing her husband.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, said that on 19 June 2019 Sindiso Ndlovu the accused person set her husband, Busani Ncube a blaze intending to kill him. The accused person and the deceased had a misunderstanding in their bedroom over the now-deceased’s unfaithfulness.

“The accused person locked the door whilst they were inside and soaked the now-deceased with petrol before setting him ablaze. The matter was reported to the Police, leading to the arrest of Sandiso Ndlovu”, said the NPAZ

“The now-deceased was taken to Maphisa District Hospital and he was later referred to United Bulawayo Hospital for further management. He succumbed to his injuries on 8 2020”, said the NPAZ