Women neglect 24-month breastfeeding requirement

MANY women in Bulawayo are still neglecting the responsibility of breastfeeding their children for 24 months as stipulated by the World Health Organisation, citing different reasons.

A Chronicle news crew interviewed breastfeeding women yesterday as part of commemorating World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) which runs from August 1 to August 7 every year.

The initiative started in 1992.

A Bulawayo-based paediatrician, Dr Wedu Ndebele said breast milk is the best food for any infant.

He also said breastfeeding creates a bond between a mother and child.

He said a breastfed child has a strong immune system, high intelligence quotient and is less exposed to diseases such as diarrhoea and malnutrition.

“A child should be breastfed for two years so that they attain all the rich nutrients they need for growth. Breast milk is the best food for any infant, it is cheap, convenient and it comes in the right temperature for a child,” said Dr Ndebele.

“Women that get pregnant while breastfeeding should not stop but continue breastfeeding the child so that it is not deprived of all the nutrients found in breast milk.

Women that are HIV positive and are taking anti-retroviral drugs are safe to breastfeed their babies.”

Mrs Sibongilizwe Talent Ndlovu from Mabuthweni suburb said she only breastfed her child for a year.

“My child is two years but I only breastfed her for a year and two months because I had to start working and help my husband in providing for the family,” she said.

Agnes Dube from Mzilikazi suburb said she also breastfeeds for less than two years.

“The other three children that I have were breastfed for a year and five months.

I am planning on doing the same with the one that I am breastfeeding now.”

“This is because all my children by that time would have grown and no longer dependent on breast milk but on other food such as porridge and sadza,” said Mrs Dube.

Another mother from Mzilikazi suburb, Rosemary Ndlovu said she stopped breastfeeding her child at one year six months because she got pregnant but she had the intention of breastfeeding up until the child was two years.

Ms Thando Maphosa said there is support for women facing challenges with breastfeeding.

She encouraged women who are breastfeeding to join La-leche League International breastfeeding support group if they are facing any challenges.

She said that it helped her a lot as women in that platform advise regarding the breastfeeding phase.

Mrs Sinatra Nyathi, Bulawayo Provincial Manager of the National Aids Council said HIV positive mothers should breastfeed for at least the first six months and then give them solids afterwards.

“Breast milk provides antibodies that help prevent and fight illnesses in infants and provides all the nutrients a baby needs in the right amount.

Exclusive breastfeeding entails feeding of infants 0-6months with breast milk only, no water or food except for medication prescribed by the doctor as breast milk has water and nutrients needed,” she said.