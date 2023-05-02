Women pool tourney set for 6 May

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Women Pool Association (ZWPA) has said all is in place ahead of a national competition set for Palace Hotel in Bulawayo on 6 May.

ZWPA marketing and publicity officer Flatta Moyo said the monthly national competition has already been over-subscribed.

“Initially, we had targeted 45 players but as things stand we have gone past the number with more entries trickling in. Registration is still on and the fees are pegged at $US10. We look forward to a successful tournament. This will be our fourth edition and we are expecting all of the country’s top players to be part of this event,” said Moyo.

A curtain raiser has been organised and will be played at Queens Sports Club on the eve of the main tournament.

The game of pool has gained popularity over the years. To some, it is just a pastime. Others have made it a way to earn income, as people flood betting houses, making money to pay bills.

Of late, pool has even moved a gear up. It has evolved to be a professional sport where there are organised leagues and international competitions.

