Women protest against insecurity in Burkina Faso

Will Ross: Africa editor, BBC World Service

Thousands of people gathered in Burkina Faso’s Centre-North region on Saturday to demand greater government action against jihadist attacks.

The protesters in the regional capital Kaya were mainly women displaced by escalating violence and the widows of soldiers and police officers killed by militants.

They waved placards reading “No to growing insecurity” and “We want to cultivate our fields in peace”. The demonstration follows an attack on a police unit that killed 11 members of the security forces last week.

Other protests took place elsewhere in the country.Earlier, the authorities in Burkina Faso and Niger said they had killed more than 100 Islamist militants on their shared border in a two-week campaign.