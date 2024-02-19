Women Rise digital initiative to empower female entrepreneurs in Zimbabwe and across Africa

Michelle Moyo, [email protected]

FEMALE entrepreneurs in Zimbabwe are positioning themselves to fully exploit digital technology to grow their businesses and become a force to be reckoned with.

The aims of the programme are outlined as follows: “Women Rise Digital Initiative” is set to be launched next month to empower ambitious women entrepreneurs across Africa to take their ventures to the next level. The Women Rise Digital initiative, a collaborative effort between Afrodigital and several esteemed partners, aims to equip 100 000 women entrepreneurs across Africa The Women Rise Digital Initiative envisions empowering about 100 000 women across Africa with the digital business skills they need to thrive in the modern economy”

The online training programme will be accessible to women throughout the African continent, offering them convenient and flexible learning opportunities.

Additionally, on-the-ground support will be available in select towns within Zimbabwe, providing targeted assistance and fostering community engagement.

An entrepreneur, Ms Valentine Banda said she is looking forward to explore digital spaces.

‘’The digital landscape is transforming the way we do business, and women entrepreneurs are uniquely positioned to capitalise on this exciting shift. However, access to the necessary digital skills can often be a barrier to success,” said Ms Banda.

“Women Rise Digital bridges that gap, providing comprehensive online training such as Master online marketing, learning how to leverage the power of Google, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, TikTok, and Canva to generate leads, attract customers, and build a thriving online presence.”

