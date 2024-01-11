Women rob teen of cash and cellphone at knife-point

Midlands Bureau

A TEENAGER from Gweru was robbed of her cellphone and US$70 by two women who were pretending to be selling school jerseys.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which occurred on Wednesday around 12:30 pm in the Light Industrial Site.

“Tendai Dube (17) was walking along 2nd street, Gweru when she met two female adults selling school jerseys. She approached the two, intending to buy a jersey,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the women asked Dube to accompany them to their warehouse in the Gweru Light Industrial Area so that she could choose the jersey.

“They boarded a black Honda fit which was being driven by a man, to take them to the Light industrial site. Upon reaching Gweru Light industry, one of the females produced a knife, and threatened to stab Dube if she made any noise,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the robbers allegedly went on to blindfold her using a cloth and forcibly took her handbag containing US$70 and a Hisense cell phone.

“They then pushed her out of the vehicle and drove away. Total value stolen is US$150,” he said.