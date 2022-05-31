Women stand up against ‘period poverty’

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

WOMEN’S groups have appealed to the Government to enhance improved access to menstrual health products and bring to an end ‘period poverty’, which affects many women and girls.

They cited growing incidences of vulnerable women and girls who face social, economic, political and cultural barriers linked to failure to access sanitary wear.

In a petition addressed to the Government, women’s groups are also seeking accountability on how the US$31, 5 million budget allocation for sanitary wear has been utilised since 2020.

The concerns come on the back of commemorations of the Menstrual Hygiene Day, a global advocacy platform that brings together the voices and actions of non-profit, government agencies, individuals, private sector and media to promote good menstrual health.

The day is marked on May 28 annually, a symbolic date as May is the 5th month of the year and most women on average have their period for five days with 28-day cycles.

Without sanitary wear, women advocacy groups say some learners are forced to engage in transactional sex thereby risking STIs, unwanted pregnancies and early child marriages.

Recent findings have shown that some girls who lack adequate access end up resorting to unsafe means such as using cow dung, newspapers and rags, which are not sterilised.

Health experts say repeated use of these over long periods of time exposes women and girls to serious reproductive health risks, including infertility.

According to the petition, which is also addressed to Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube and Parliamentarians, women’s groups say some school girls start their periods as early as nine years of age.

“Some 72 percent of school girls who menstruate don’t use commercial sanitary wear because they cannot afford it, according to a study by SNV Zimbabwe.

“The study also established that 62 percent of school girls in Zimbabwe miss school every month due to lack of sanitary wear and period pain and 70 percent of these girls are not even aware of any sanitary wear brand on the market,” reads part of the petition.

“A study by Unicef also shows that about 70 percent of school toilet facilities in rural areas and 13,7 percent in urban areas do not have water and soap. This means that girls are not able to wash their hands before and after changing their sanitary wear, posing health risks.”

The petition also states that once issues of menstrual poverty are addressed, it sets a very strong foundation upon which girls and women can build their success.

Sanitary Aid Zimbabwe Trust, one of the women’s voices, said although the Treasury has allocated money for sanitary wear since 2020, so far, no update has been given on how many women and girls have benefited from the public funds.

“While there have been strides in addressing these issues, with the Government allocating funds for the purchase of sanitary wear…the programme was not implemented in a transparent and accountable manner.

“There was no effective consultation and communication about how the funds were utilised and who the beneficiaries were, especially noting how crucial this matter is to the public,” reads the document.

“There is also no comprehensive law that makes it a legal obligation for different vulnerable groups of women and girls to have access to menstrual products, education and facilities. These groups include female prisoners, female refugees, homeless girls and women living on the streets, among others.”

The advocacy groups have implored President Mnangagwa to direct the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education to give a comprehensive statement outlining how the sanitary wear budget allocations were utilised and how the programme was being implemented.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Sweden, Norway and Denmark, Ambassador Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga, speaking on the Menstrual Day, urged all stakeholders to play ball in supporting menstrual health in Zimbabwe.

“I would like to remind us to seriously consider supporting the provision of sanitary facilities to the majority of our women and girls who cannot afford it. We will not stop raising awareness until period poverty is eradicated in Zimbabwe,” she said.

Contacted for comment, Primary and Secondary Education director of communications, Mr Taungana Ndoro, said distribution of sanitary wear was ongoing and a number of schools have benefited.

“It’s encouraging to note that we have started the distribution, which will continue throughout the whole year,” he said.

“The distribution has been targeted at under-resourced primary and secondary schools in both urban and rural areas. We will continue supporting girls so that they don’t miss school due to menstruation,” said Mr Ndoro.–@thamamoe