Women urged to take up empowerment opportunities

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

WOMEN and girls have been challenged to advocate for decision-making positions in their communities, to benefit from the fruits of Independence.

Zimbabwe celebrated 43 years of Independence from colonial rule on 18 April and the main event was held in Mount Darwin in Mashonaland Central, only the second time it was held outside Harare.

Last year it was hosted in Bulawayo.

The Second Republic under President Mnangagwa is on a drive to decentralise services and events in line with the Devolution Agenda.

Provincial events were held in provinces and districts to make sure every citizen gets an opportunity to celebrate Independence.

Speaking at the United Nations Regional Workshop to Upscale UN-wide Understanding of the Rights to Freedom of Expression, Access to Information and Safety of Journalists in Sub Saharan Africa in Victoria Falls, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa who is also Government spokesperson said the struggle for Independence opened floodgates for various freedoms including economic and Access to Information.

She said an informed society is empowered to make decisions toward development.

Minister Mutsvangwa opened her address by saying she joined the liberation struggle against white minority rule as a teenager to push for freedom which every citizen should enjoy.

“This year is the second year we have decentralised independence celebrations to be closer to the people. As a small girl aged 15, I left this country to join the liberation struggle and make sure we enjoy these freedoms.

“Black people were considered to have no rights and we had to fight for democracy and opportunities and that opportunity is here. Many women worked hard to liberate this country as fighters and strategists. So, I challenge women to get involved in decision-making so that they are positioned to benefit from the gains of independence,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said the country needs every citizen including women and girls to play a role, to realise the Vision 2030 agenda.

Girls should take up sciences and Stem subjects in school for them to realise their potential in society.

Minister Mutsvangwa praised women in Zimbabwe for their unwavering fight for the country, dating back to the pre-colonial period.

She said about 52 percent of the country’s population is women and girls, hence investing in them is critical to the attainment of set national goals.

“Women empowerment is no longer a human rights issue alone. It is an empowerment issue. 52 percent of the population are women and you can’t lead a nation and leave out women.

“I always challenge young girls to say politics is something that we should be concerned about where we question whether there are schools, clinics, and roads in our communities, ” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The workshop which is being hosted by Unesco, ends today, 21 April, and is being attended by UN Resident Coordinators from across Africa and other stakeholders.

[email protected]