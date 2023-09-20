Women’s Cosafa Cup Schedule Out

Innocent Kurira,Onine Reporter

ZIMBABWE will open their 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship next month with a tie against Lesotho on October 6.

The Mighty Warriors are in Group C alongside Lesotho, Namibia and Botswana.

After Lesotho, Zimbabwe will face Namibia two days later before wrapping up their pool assignments against Botswana on October 11.

Group B features Zambia, Mozambique, Angola and Comoros.

Group A has South Africa, Malawi, Madagascar and Eswatini.

Venues for the fixtures will be announced in due course.

All matches will be streamed live on FIFA+ and will also be available on SuperSport, giving a global audience the opportunity to follow the action.

The 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship is to be staged in Gauteng from October 4-15 as holders Zambia gear up to defend their maiden regional title won at last year’s tournament and Zimbabwe make a welcome return to the international fold.

-@innocentskizoe