“Women’s dressing should not be a shadow to cover rape”- Mzilikazi residents at drama expo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

RESIDENTS from Mzilikazi suburb have said there is a need to shun perceptions that some dress codes by women and young girls are contributing to the rise in rape cases.

According to the residents, the perpetrators should be brought to account without putting blame on the victims.

This was revealed last Friday through an ongoing engagement being facilitated by Bulawayo-based arts organisation, Young Artists Development School (Yads) that is running a film project called Indodakazi/Mwanasikana.

Speaking after the event held at Mzilikazi Youth Centre, Yads founder and director, Mzingaye Ngwabi said: “Our play continues to make meaningful engagements with the communities and at the recent showcase, Mzilikazi residents stressed the point that rape victims, especially women and young girls, should not be blamed because of their dressing because, at the end of the day, crime is crime and should not be swept under the carpet.”

Ngwabi said in a bid to support more young girls, the residents who attended the event donated sanitary wear as their entry to the drama expo.

The Yads project seeks to educate the masses about social issues revolving around communities. By using the Indodakazi/Mwanasikana play that is being displayed at various high-density suburbs in Bulawayo, communities are being challenged to come up with their own solutions on how to eradicate, among other issues, sexual injustices in communities. – @mthabisi_mthire