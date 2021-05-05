Women’s football Super League to resume after Covid-19 tests

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe Women’s Football Super League teams are this week set to undergo Covid-19 tests in preparation for the restart of the season in June 15.

The tests will be paid for by Zifa and once tested, the 16 clubs that make up the Super League will resume training under laid down Standard Operating Procedures for the prevention of infections.

Zimbabwe Women’s Football boss Barbra Chikosi said each team will also get two sets of playing kit, 30 soccer balls and will also be provided transport to fullfil league matches.

“We agreed with clubs to start our league games on June 15. Our clubs will start Covid tests this week before they resume training. Zifa is paying for the Covid tests,” said Chikosi.

Women’s football received over US$500 000 from the Fifa Covid-19 relief funds.

While the road to Super League matches resumption is now taking shape, regional and provincial teams will have to wait a little longer for their games to get underway.

“It’s only Super League teams for now. Regions will resume after we get clearance from the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) through Zifa,” said Chikosi.