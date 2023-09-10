Women’s proportional representation in councils commended

Michael Magoronga,[email protected]

ZIMBABWE Rural District’s Ward 30 Councillor, Idirashe Dongo, who played an instrumental role in pushing for the women’s proportional representation system at the local government level, has praised the Second Republic for giving women the platform to represent their issues.

Cllr Dongo, a Women in Local Government Forum (WLGF) national executive member, presented the organization’s request and position to President Emmerson Mnangagwa during a Women Councilors Indaba in Victoria Falls in 2021.

As a result, the Government introduced a 30 percent women’s quota system at the local government level, which was put into effect during the recently concluded election.

Before that, the women’s quarter was a preserve for the House of National Assembly and the Senate.

Ironically, Cllr Dongo was the only elected female councilor out of the 33 wards in Zibagwe RDC.

Through the proportional representation system, 10 more councilors were seconded into council, leaving Cllr Dongo elated.

“Had it not been for the quota system, I could be the only female councilor out of 33 councilors. Which means I was going to battle it out with 32 male counterparts to push a female-related agenda. But thanks to President Mnangagwa and the Second Republic who listened to us and for this reason, I have 10 more women to support the cause of women in council,” she said.

Cllr Dongo said she was privileged to be the one to have presented the request to President Mnangagwa and now it has started yielding results.

“I had the privilege to be the one to present the position to President Mnangagwa after we discovered that there was low female representation at the local government level yet there are so many issues pertaining to women that need to be addressed,” she said.

“We are grateful to President Mnangagwa who granted our request and now my council is one of the beneficiaries. We appreciate what Dr Mnangagwa did for us,” she said.

A total of 43 councilors, 11 females took oath before CEO Mr Farayi Desmond Machaya who was presiding officer.

Of the total, the ruling party Zanu-PF has a majority of 38 councilors with the Citizen Coalition for Change supplying only five.

Mr Machaya said the councilors will undergo induction training in Zvishavane in a week’s time before electing council chair, deputy chair and committees during the first full council meeting.

He also said all councilors were equal despite the way they found their way into the chambers.

“From now on, we are all councilors, not political party representatives. We forego our party inclinations and all represent the people. We should work towards delivering development for the communities not for political parties. “Also, be reminded that we are all treated the same, we are all councilors,” he said.

Kwekwe District Development Coordinator Mr Fortune Mpungu who witnessed the swearing-in ceremony also reminded the councilors of the need to fulfil their mandate and respect their oaths.

“You made promises during campaigns and you have been given the right to translate those promises into results. Let us be reminded that we promised to bear allegiance to the Republic of Zimbabwe and not political parties,” he said. “Our doors should be open for everyone, not certain individuals only.”