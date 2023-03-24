Women’s teams for Victoria Falls football tournament

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO’S Ubuntu Queens Football Club have been invited to play the main curtain raiser game against Mosi-Oa-Tunya High School girls’ team at a four-team men’s tournament to be held tomorrow in Victoria Falls.

The resort-town based Shanyai Football Club has organised a four-team tournament that will feature teams from the Zifa Matabeleland North Division Two Soccer League. The competition to be played at Chinotimba Stadium will have Shanyai FC, Sao Paulo, Nakaluba FC and Monde United battling it out for a trophy and football equipment.

Lungisani Innocent Nyathi, the Shanyai FC administrator said they are ready for the tournament.

“All is set for the competition and the club director (Farai Mutswunguma) who is based in the United Kingdom has arrived with some of the equipment that will be given to participating teams. Besides the men’s teams, we saw it proper to have women’s sides, Ubuntu Queens from Bulawayo and Mosi girls also participating as we don’t want to leave out the girl child.

“We will also have local soccer legends also playing,” said Nyathi.

All the four participating teams will get playing kits and training equipment. The winner of the competition will also get a trophy. According to a poster that the club sent on their official social media platforms, the tournament is being sponsored by Diaspora Insurance, Shanyai World, Zambuko, World Remit and Bimma Entertainment.

Shanyai FC is a club owned by UK-based tourism company Shanyai World. The club started off last year after partnering with Victoria Falls based second division team Classic Luyando, who ended the season second on the table, narrowly missing out on promotion. Shanyai FC were beaten to the championship by Trumus who amassed 48 points, two more than the former.